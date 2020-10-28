Menu Content

Trump Files Lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Asks for Recount in Wisconsin

Write: 2020-11-05 09:01:17Update: 2020-11-05 10:02:36

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan to stop the vote count on Wednesday, a day after Election Day.

According to Reuters and the Associated Press, the Trump campaign said in a statement that it is calling for a temporary halt in vote counting in both states until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

Trump is running behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in Michigan after he was in the lead in the early stage of ballot counting. The U.S. president is ahead in Pennsylvania, but his margin is narrowing as more mailed ballots are counted. 

The Trump campaign also said it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state where Biden won by a slight lead over his rival. Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien reportedly cited "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties."
