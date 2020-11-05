Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden predicted victory for himself on Wednesday, but stopped short of making an official declaration.Biden said at a Delaware convention hall that he is winning in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes.[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden]"My friends, I'm confident, will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America. And there will be no blue states and red states when we win, just the United States of America."Biden also stressed that "every vote must be counted."[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden]"Now, every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America has come too far. America has fought too many battles, America's endured too much to ever let that happen. We the people will not be silenced. We the people will not be bullied. We the people will not surrender."He also made an appeal to unity, urging people to stop treating opponents as enemies. He added that he was campaigning as a Democrat, but he would govern as an American president.