N. Korea Holds Supreme People's Assembly to Adopt Anti-Smoking Law

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly held a rare meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly on Wednesday to adopt laws on tobacco control and enterprises.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly held a plenary meeting the previous day at the Mansudae Assembly Hall to adopt the laws.The anti-smoking law reportedly stipulates tightened controls on the production and sale of cigarettes and requires designated smoking areas at public, educational and medical facilities. It also specifies punishment for violating the smoking rules.With the toughened tobacco law, it remains to be seen whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be seen smoking on state media, which has often carried photos of him lighting up in public.The revision to the enterprise law is reportedly aimed at transforming companies into ones that save energy and costs. It also stipulates regulations on the establishment of companies and requires compliance to socialist principles in production and management under the guidance of the country.