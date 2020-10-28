S. Korea's Current Account Surplus in September Hit 2-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus hit a two-year high in September on the back of a rebound in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus reached ten-point-21 billion U.S. dollars in September.The current account has been in the black for five straight months since the country logged a deficit in April.The size of the surplus topped the ten-billion-dollar mark for the first time since September 2018 when it stood at eleven-point-24 billion dollars. From a year earlier, the figure jumped by 31-point-six percent.The goods balance posted a surplus of 12-point-02 billion dollars in September, up three-point-32 billion dollars on-year.Both exports and imports posted on-year gains for the first time in seven months in September, due mainly to sharp growth in exports of semiconductors and automobiles.The service account logged a deficit of two-point-04 billion dollars in the month, although it narrowed by 220 million dollars from a year earlier.