Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus in September Hit 2-Year High

Write: 2020-11-05 09:13:50Update: 2020-11-05 10:38:42

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus in September Hit 2-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus hit a two-year high in September on the back of a rebound in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus reached ten-point-21 billion U.S. dollars in September.

The current account has been in the black for five straight months since the country logged a deficit in April. 

The size of the surplus topped the ten-billion-dollar mark for the first time since September 2018 when it stood at eleven-point-24 billion dollars. From a year earlier, the figure jumped by 31-point-six percent. 

The goods balance posted a surplus of 12-point-02 billion dollars in September, up three-point-32 billion dollars on-year. 

Both exports and imports posted on-year gains for the first time in seven months in September, due mainly to sharp growth in exports of semiconductors and automobiles. 

The service account logged a deficit of two-point-04 billion dollars in the month, although it narrowed by 220 million dollars from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >