U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reportedly neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.According to AFP on Thursday, Biden captured 264 electoral votes with ballot counting still continuing in several battleground states. President Donald Trump has so far won 214.AFP said the former vice president could secure the necessary 270 if he won in Nevada, where six electoral votes are at stake.According to the New York Times, as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Eastern U.S. Standard Time, Biden is slightly leading in Nevada, securing 49-point-three percent of votes with 86 percent of votes counted.AFP said Biden has flipped three states won by Trump in 2016 -- Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.