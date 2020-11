Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 infections in South Korea stood in the triple digits for the second straight day as outbreaks linked to medical facilities and social gatherings continued.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) reported 125 new cases as of 12 a.m. Thursday, raising the country's accumulated total to 27-thousand-50.Of the new cases, 108 were local infections while 17 were imported.