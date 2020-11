Photo : YONHAP News

At least 20 workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a call center in the central part of South Korea.The government of South Chungcheong Province said on Thursday that a female worker in her 40s at the call center in Cheonan was confirmed to have contracted the virus the previous day, and 19 additional employees tested positive overnight.The number of infections linked to the call center is likely to increase as testing is still under way.Most of the confirmed cases are reportedly women in their 30s to 50s. Health authorities are conducting epidemiological surveys on their family members and acquaintances.