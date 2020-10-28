S. Korea Sees Limited Chance of Increased Volatility in Local Market from US Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has assessed that there is a limited possibility of the U.S. presidential election heightening volatility in the local financial and foreign exchange markets.The government on Thursday held a meeting of economy-related ministers to check domestic and foreign financial markets in relation to the U.S. presidential election and to discuss the possible effects of the votes on the South Korean economy.Presiding over the meeting, First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said global markets fluctuated on Wednesday during trading hours depending on the outcome of swing states in the election, but major markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia closed higher, showing a relatively stable response to the election.Kim said financial markets in South Korea also remained relatively stable on Wednesday.The vice minister said that some experts are predicting an inevitable increase in volatility in the local market amid the global resurgence of COVID-19 coupled with the uncertainties from the U.S. election.However, he projected that the possibility of increased volatility would be limited, saying that the election risks have already been reflected in the local market and that the U.S. is likely to maintain its quantitative easing policy.