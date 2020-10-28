Daily COVID-19 Increase Remains in Triple Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

The increase in daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained in the triple digits as infection clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area continue to expand, while a new cluster was reported at a call center in the central part of the country.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 125 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the country's cumulative total to 27-thousand-50.The daily increase, which has fluctuated between 61 and 155 in the past two weeks, stayed above 100 for the second straight day after climbing to 118 the previous day.Out of 125 new cases, 108 were local infections.Seventy-two of the local infections were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area. A middle school in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is the source of a major outbreak, to which 57 people have been linked, including 17 new cases confirmed as of noon Wednesday.Outside the capital region, 20 people have so far tested positive in connection with a call center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.