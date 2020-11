Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top court upheld a lower court ruling that delivered a life sentence for Koh Yoo-jung, who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and disposing of his body.On Thursday, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence for the 37-year-old on charges of murder, dismemberment and concealment of a dead body.In May 2019, Koh stabbed her ex-husband to death with a weapon and then dismembered his body, which was never found.Murder charges involving the death of Koh's stepson, however, were not acknowledged by both lower courts and the Supreme Court, due to a lack of direct evidence.Koh was suspected of murdering her four-year-old stepson in March 2019 by suffocating him on a bed.