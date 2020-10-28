Korean-American Woman Elected to Congress for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean-American woman has been elected to the U.S. Congress for the first time.According to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Marilyn Strickland, former mayor of Tacoma, Washington, was elected as U.S. representative for Washington's Tenth congressional district, defeating fellow Democratic state Rep. Beth Doglio.In an interim vote count, Strickland had 58-point-three percent of votes against Doglio's 41-point-seven percent.The congressional seat was vacated by Democratic Rep. Denny Heck, who stepped down, but is seeking to be elected the state's lieutenant governor.Strickland was born in Seoul in 1962 after her father, a World War Two and Korean War veteran, met her mother while he was stationed in South Korea. Also known by her Korean name, Sun-ja, Strickland is the first African-American representative from Washington state as well.She is the third Korean-American to be elected to Congress, after former Republican Rep. Jay Chang-joon Kim from California's 41st district and Democratic Rep. Andy Kim from New Jersey's Third congressional district.