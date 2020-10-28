Nevada Temporarily Suspends Vote Count Update until Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. state of Nevada, which has become a key state that will determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, has temporarily suspended updating vote counts until 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Pacific Standard Time.Speaking to U.S. broadcaster NBC on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the state's election authority said the decision was made to prevent disruption in vote counting.According to data from The Washington Post, Democratic candidate Joe Biden led President Donald Trump 49-point-three percent to 48-point-seven percent in the traditional Democratic stronghold, with around 86 percent of votes counted so far.Biden currently leads Trump in overall electoral college votes 264 to 214, and securing six electoral college votes in Nevada will guarantee Biden the presidency with the required 270 votes.Meanwhile, Trump filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County separate and secure mail-in ballots that arrived after the 7:00 p.m. Tuesday deadline to ensure that they are not counted.Trump earlier filed suits in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, seeking to halt vote counting, arguing that officials had failed to allow fair access to counting sites, while requesting a recount in Wisconsin, citing irregularities.