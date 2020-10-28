NSO Chief: Whichever Party Wins US Election, Consistent Goal is N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said whichever party wins in the U.S. presidential election, South Korea's consistent goal will be the complete denuclearization of North Korea.At a parliamentary audit on Wednesday, Suh Hoon, the head of the National Security Office, said the basic goal of Seoul's North Korea policy will be the same, regardless of the election outcome, with differences only in the approach.Suh said Seoul is ready to cooperate with any U.S. administration under the framework of the alliance to work towards denuclearization and the establishment of a peace regime.Asked whether Seoul was prepared for a possible win by President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Suh said while groundwork for coordination has been achieved with the Trump administration, Seoul also has experience in cooperating with the Democrats.The National Security Council, meanwhile, is set to convene Thursday afternoon, where the election and the impact of each outcome are widely expected to be discussed.