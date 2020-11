Photo : KBS News

The presidential office will convene a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday afternoon to discuss the U.S. presidential elections.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok told reporters that President Moon Jae-in will be briefed on the council meeting results when he chairs a meeting of ministers that handle foreign affairs and defense issues to discuss future responses.Kang said Seoul will continue to cooperate with the U.S. not only to maintain but also further advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance, regardless of who wins the presidential race.He said Seoul will actively work with the incoming U.S. administration on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace in the region.