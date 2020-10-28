Pres. Moon: Minister Hong Right Person to Achieve Economic Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed again that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is the right person to lead the government's economic recovery efforts.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok quoted Moon as saying on Thursday that Hong made significant achievements in overcoming the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moon went on to say that he had rejected Hong’s resignation, because he is the right person to successfully handle the key challenge of achieving an economic recovery.A senior official at the top office said Moon made the remarks to make his position clear on Hong amid divergent media reports about the minister’s course of action.Regarding rumors that the top office plans to carry out a reshuffle, the official said the presidential office had made no mention of an overhaul.