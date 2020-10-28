Thousands of After-School Care Providers to Strike on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of workers who provide after-school care services in elementary schools are set to go on a one-day strike on Friday.A coalition of nonregular school workers unveiled the plan Thursday during a news conference at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions in Seoul.The after-school care providers are demanding an eight-hour workday and better benefits as they are paid based on the hours they work.They are also protesting a bill that seeks to have local governments operate after-school care services, saying the bill has threatened their job security and work benefits. Currently, individual schools are responsible for offering such care after school hours.The coalition warned that if sincere discussions are not held to listen to their demands following Friday's strike, it will pursue another strike that would be larger in scale and last more than one day.According to the coalition, more than six-thousand after-school care providers are set to take part in Friday’s strike. That’s around half of all after-school care providers in the country.