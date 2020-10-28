Foreign Minister Kang to Visit US for Talks with Pompeo

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa will be visiting the US for four days from Sunday following an invitation from her counterpart Mike Pompeo.The visit is aimed at managing Seoul-Washington relations following the US presidential election.The two top diplomats are expected to reaffirm the bilateral alliance and hold in-depth talks on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and establishing peace in the region.Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, is expected to accompany her on the trip and he too will hold talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the U.S. point man for North Korea.The Kang-Pompeo meeting was originally set to take place in early October when Pompeo was supposed to visit South Korea.The trip was called off when President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.