Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prosecutors Demand 7-yr. Prison Sentence for Wife of Ex-Justice Minister

Write: 2020-11-05 15:40:03Update: 2020-11-05 17:07:44

Prosecutors Demand 7-yr. Prison Sentence for Wife of Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors demanded a seven-year prison sentence for Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.

The prosecution has indicted the Dongyang University professor on a total of 14 charges, including allegations that she colluded with her husband in forging various documents between 2013 and 2014 to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.  

Chung is also accused of intervening in the operation and investment of her husband's family assets in a private equity fund and siphoning off money from a company the fund invested in. 

In requesting the seven-year sentence, prosecutors said Chung’s case is similar to the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >