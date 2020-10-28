Prosecutors Demand 7-yr. Prison Sentence for Wife of Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors demanded a seven-year prison sentence for Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.The prosecution has indicted the Dongyang University professor on a total of 14 charges, including allegations that she colluded with her husband in forging various documents between 2013 and 2014 to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.Chung is also accused of intervening in the operation and investment of her husband's family assets in a private equity fund and siphoning off money from a company the fund invested in.In requesting the seven-year sentence, prosecutors said Chung’s case is similar to the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.