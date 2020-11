Economy KOSPI Ends Thursday Up 2.40%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 56-point-47 points, or two-point-40 percent, on Thursday to close at two-thousand-413-point-79.



Taking a cue from Wall Street, investors warmed up to the prospect of a Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, although the outcome of the presidential election there remains in limbo.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 17-point-83 points, or two-point-16 percent, to close at 844-point-80.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened nine-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-two won.