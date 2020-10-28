Biden Enjoys Lead, But Votes Still Being Counted in U.S. Presidential Race

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: With votes still being counted in several battleground states on Wednesday, former U.S. vice president and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was nearing the 270 votes he needs to become the next U.S. president. However, incumbent President Donald Trump could still pull out a victory if vote tallies break his way.Our Robert Koehler has more.Report: U.S. Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden appears to be leading incumbent U.S. President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump as the vote counting continued on Wednesday, one day after Election Day.As of 2 a.m. Thursday in Washington, Biden had secured 253 electoral votes against 214 for Trump, according to the Washington Post.However, voting results have yet to be announced in five key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.With other media such as AP already calling Arizona and its eleven electoral votes for Biden, all eyes are turning to Nevada, where a victory for the Democratic challenger would give him the 270 votes needed for a final victory.In Nevada, Biden was narrowly leading 49-point-three percent to 48-point-seven percent for Trump with an estimated 85 percent of votes cast counted, according to the Washington Post.Meanwhile, Trump held narrow leads in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. If the incumbent president holds onto those leads and flips Nevada, he will win the race.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon, Biden was confident he would emerge victorious, while stopping short of declaring outright victory.[Sound bite: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden]“Now after a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we have won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”On the other hand, the Trump campaign is challenging vote counts in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.Robert Koehler, KBS World Radio News.