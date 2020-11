Photo : YONHAP News

The first-ever panda to be born in South Korea made its cute debut to the press on Wednesday.The female panda, "Poobao," whose name means "happiness-giving treasure," was born in July between eight and seven-year giant pandas at the Everland Zoo.At the time, the zoo only allowed video of the panda giving birth due to health issues.Now after 100 days, Poobao, which used to weigh just 200 grams, has now grown to five-point-eight kilograms and 58-and a half centimeters in length.Poobao will be shown to the general public for the first time as early as next month when she is able to walk on her own.