Trump Indicates Skepticism over Legal Actions against Vote Counting

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the way his campaign is pursuing legal action to suspend ballot counting as the race increasingly tilts toward Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden.On Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers filed suit in Michigan calling for “meaningful access” to observe vote counting in the key battleground.Taking to social media afterward, however, Trump said, “what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!”CNN quoted a source as saying that Trump said he will let the legal maneuvering proceed but suggested he did not believe it would work. The Associated Press also refuted the Trump legal team’s claim saying vote counting has been observed by officials from both parties.The Trump camp’s move came as Biden was nearing 270 electoral votes he needs to win the election. As of the end of Wednesday, he has secured 264 votes with counting still underway in five states.