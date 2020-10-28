Japan May Seek Six-Party Summit on N. Korea at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has positively responded to the idea of his government hosting a six-party summit on the North Korean nuclear issue during next summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.During a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Thursday, Suga was asked about a proposal by Shinkun Haku, a lawmaker from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, to arrange a summit between the two Koreas, China, Japan, the U.S. and Russia.The Japanese prime minister said it was very rare for the leaders of the countries to gather together and that such a meeting would be a “very important” diplomatic opportunity.Also asked whether he is willing to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if Kim visits Japan during the upcoming Olympics, Suga said he would refrain from answering a hypothetical question, but still said it would be a good opportunity.Regarding the dispute with South Korea over Japan’s wartime forced labor, Suga called South Korea a “very important” neighboring country, but reiterated his claim that the ball is in South Korea’s court.