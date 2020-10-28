Justice Minister Criticizes Prosecution for Leniency in Past Corruption Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has vowed to make the prosecution apologize over what she called mishandling of major corruption allegations in the past.Speaking before the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Choo referred to the cases involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui and former President Lee Myung-bak as among those requiring an apology from the current prosecution leadership.Without an apology, there will be no prosecution reform, she said.Former Vice Justice Minister Kim was recently found guilty on bribery charges, but many other charges -- including charges that he received sexual favors -- were dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, prompting criticism of an alleged lack of will on the part of the prosecution to punish him.The prosecution also came under criticism for allegedly going soft on ex-President Lee, who has been imprisoned again after the Supreme Court confirmed a 17-year prison sentence last week for bribery and embezzlement.