Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday that he and his running mate Kamala Harris have "no doubt" that they will be declared winners after all the remaining votes are counted.Biden said in a statement in Delaware that he and his campaign continue to "feel very good” about the outcome of the presidential election.The former vice president also told his supporters to "stay calm" as votes continue to be counted in several key states.According to foreign media, Biden captured at least 253 to 264 Electoral College votes, nearing the magic number 270 needed to secure the presidency.