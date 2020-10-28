Trump Campaign Loses Suits in Georgia, Michigan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign lost lawsuits challenging what it called voting irregularities in the closely-contested states of Georgia and Michigan on Thursday.In the Michigan case, Trump's reelection campaign called for a temporary halt in vote counting until it is given meaningful access to the tabulation process and allowed to review the process.Judge Cynthia Stephens reportedly rejected the request, noting in part that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon, at which point vote counting had largely processed. She said the "essence of the count is completed."In the Georgia case, the campaign accused a local county board of elections of improperly mixing 53 late-arriving ballots with on-time ballots.Judge James Bass, a superior court judge in Georgia, dismissed the suit, saying there was "no evidence" that the ballots in question were invalid.