Photo : YONHAP News

Major foreign investment banks(IB) have raised this year's growth outlook for South Korea on growing expectations of an economic recovery.According to the Korea Center for International Finance on Friday, as of late October, nine major IBs, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, forecast the South Korean economy to shrink an average of one-point-two percent this year.That is point-two percentage points larger compared to a one-point-four percent contraction forecast a month earlier.The IBs presented the outlook for ten Asian countries and raised the growth forecasts for seven of them, including South Korea.