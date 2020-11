Photo : YONHAP News

The 37th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and related meetings will be held via video conference next week.A Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday in a regular press briefing that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan will preside over the ASEAN Summit and related meetings scheduled to be held from next Thursday to Sunday.The planned meetings include the ASEAN Plus Three, a summit between South Korea and five Southeast Asian countries sharing the Mekong River, and the East Asia Summit that involves 18 countries, including ten ASEAN members.Vietnam is the chair of ASEAN this year.