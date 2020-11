Photo : YONHAP News

About six thousand workers who provide after-school care services at elementary schools are holding a one-day strike on Friday.A coalition of nonregular school workers announced the plan on Thursday in a press conference, calling for an eight-hour workday system and better benefits.Currently, the workers who provide care to students after school hours are usually paid based on the hours they work.The coalition expects about half of some 12-thousand after-school service workers to participate in the one-day strike.