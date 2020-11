Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will win the presidential election as long as the Democrats do not "steal the election," casting doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in votes he claims "came in late."Trump said in a press conference at the White House that if the legal votes are counted, he "easily" wins, alleging election fraud without providing any evidence.He added that there had been "historical interference from big media, big money and big tech."Trump's remarks came as his Democratic rival Joe Biden appears to be nearing the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.