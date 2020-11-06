Biden Calls for Patience as Trump Alleges Voting Fraud

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will return to the White House as long as the Democrats do not "steal the election," casting doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in votes he claims "came in late." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also held a news conference to call for patience while the votes are counted, even as he sits just six electoral votes shy of clinching victory.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us... ”U.S. President Donald Trump claims that the Democrats are trying to steal his reelection.Trump held a news conference at the White House on Thursday, reiterating his concerns over the massive amount of mail-in votes.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election, or any election for that matter, and we can't allow silence of anybody to silence our voters and manufacture results.”"Democrats never believed they could win this election honestly. I really believed that. Tremendous corruption and fraud going on. That's why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever. And I told everybody that these things would happen."[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden]“The process is working. The count is being completed and we'll know very soon.”As the votes are counted, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is short just six electoral votes to reach the 270 needed to clinch victory.The former U.S. vice president called for patience, saying that he will be declared the winner.[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden]“Democracy sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance, governance, and that's been the envy of the world. We continue to feel, Senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm, all the people to stay calm.”With Trump now talking openly of "going to the U.S. Supreme Court," it remains to be seen whether the top court will intervene in determining the outcome of the vote.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.