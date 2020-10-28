S. Korea to Enforce New Social Distancing Scheme from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will apply a new social distancing scheme from Saturday amid rising COVID-19 infections.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters recently announced the revised scheme, which will break up the current three levels into One, One-point-Five, Two, Two-point-Five and Three.The new system divides the nation into seven zones to allow provincial governments to decide the level of their own social distancing based on new cases of infection in their respective regions.The revised rule is aimed at maintaining a balance between quarantine and daily life so that the nation could effectively contain COVID-19, while allowing people to continue with their daily lives and business activities.Under the revised scheme, most parts of the country will be placed under Level One, except Cheonan and Asan in South Chungcheong Province, where the social distancing level was raised to Level One-point-five amid a recent spike in infections.