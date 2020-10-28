S. Korea Sees 145 More COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw 145 more cases of COVID-19 infections throughout Thursday as outbreaks linked to social gatherings continued and new clusters emerged.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that the country's cumulative total now stands at 27-thousand-195.It was the third consecutive day that new daily infection cases stood in the triple digits.Of the new cases, 117 were local infections while 28 were imported.Of the local cases, 72 came from the greater metro area, including 38 in Seoul and 34 in Gyeonggi Province.A large number of new local cases are linked to a call center in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province where a total of 30 infections were confirmed on Thursday alone.Meanwhile, one more death was reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 476.