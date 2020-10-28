Moon Administration to Continue Cooperation with US on N. Korea, Alliance Issues

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office said it will continue to cooperate with Washington based on the ironclad alliance between the two countries, to ensure there is no vacuum in the development of bilateral ties and Korean Peninsula peace efforts.That was according to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Thursday, following a meeting of the standing committee of the National Security Council and a ministerial meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in.The meetings came as U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are locked in a tight race, with Biden so far having secured 264 out of the required minimum of 270 electoral college votes for victory.The spokesperson said Seoul plans to continue communication and consultations with the U.S. through diplomatic channels and proceed with diplomatic events that were previously scheduled to ensure close coordination between the two countries.South Korea will also exert efforts toward the peace process involving North Korea, including the establishment of a peace regime on the peninsula, while monitoring changes in regional and international affairs.