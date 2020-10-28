Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea, US, Japan Nat'l Security Advisers Hold Virtual Meeting

Write: 2020-11-06 11:13:59Update: 2020-11-06 15:31:08

S. Korea, US, Japan Nat'l Security Advisers Hold Virtual Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to maintain close cooperation in foreign affairs and defense, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. 

Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said National Security Adviser Suh Hoon shared the view in a virtual meeting on Friday with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Robert O’Brien and Shigeru Kitamura.   

According to Kang, Suh stressed the need to promptly resume efforts to restart U.S.-North Korea dialogue now that the U.S. presidential race is over.  

The top three officials also shared their views on various defense issues, including the North Korean nuclear standoff and establishing permanent peace in the region.  

The officials also agreed to hold an in-person three-way consultation in the near future in line with the COVID-19 situation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >