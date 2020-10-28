S. Korea, US, Japan Nat'l Security Advisers Hold Virtual Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to maintain close cooperation in foreign affairs and defense, regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said National Security Adviser Suh Hoon shared the view in a virtual meeting on Friday with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Robert O’Brien and Shigeru Kitamura.According to Kang, Suh stressed the need to promptly resume efforts to restart U.S.-North Korea dialogue now that the U.S. presidential race is over.The top three officials also shared their views on various defense issues, including the North Korean nuclear standoff and establishing permanent peace in the region.The officials also agreed to hold an in-person three-way consultation in the near future in line with the COVID-19 situation.