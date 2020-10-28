Minister: Denuclearization Agreements Must Be Fulfilled Despite Possible US Leadership Change

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said even if there is a change of leadership in the United States, denuclearization agreements between the two Koreas and between Pyongyang and Washington must be promptly implemented.At a forum co-hosted by his ministry on Friday, Lee vowed to ensure that Seoul's North Korea policies and the peace process are not disrupted by whichever administration enters the White House, as they had in the past.The minister also pledged to closely cooperate with the new administration, whether it be Trump's second term or Biden's first, standing by Seoul's position that the allies must seek a peaceful resolution to the nuclear issue through dialogue.Lee speculated that the North is likely keeping a close watch on the U.S. election to see whether agreements reached between the two sides' leaders in 2018 will be upheld.The minister then urged the North to refrain from conducting military provocations in an attempt to explore the next U.S. administration's intentions.