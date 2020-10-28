Moon: Seoul Will Never Stop Efforts toward Ending War, Achieving Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Seoul will never stop efforts to completely end the war on the Korean Peninsula and achieve denuclearization and lasting peace.In a virtual speech at the opening of the 15th annual Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Friday, Moon said peace on the Korean Peninsula is essential to ensure peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.The president reiterated a proposal he made at the United Nations General Assembly in September calling on the two Koreas and regional neighbors to establish a cooperative body on quarantine and health care.Referring to South Korea's COVID-19 quarantine accomplishments, Moon vowed to cooperate more closely with the international community in the global fight against the virus and pledged increased aid to countries in need.Speaking about international efforts to fight global warming, Moon said Seoul plans to invest over 73 trillion won by 2030 to counter climate change and foster a green economy, aiming to become a carbon neutral country by 2050.