Doosan Bears Beat LG Twins to Gain Berth in KBO Playoffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) league have overcome the first obstacle to gain a berth in the Korean Series for the sixth consecutive year.The Bears beat the LG Twins 9-7 during Game 2 of the best-of-three semi playoffs at the 2020 KBO post-season held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Thursday.With Thursday’s win, Doosan came to secure a three-game sweep over LG as the Bears had defeated the Twins 4-0 during Game 1 earlier on Wednesday.The Bears, which started off in fifth place, now rank third in the league. They will now face the Number 2 seed, KT Wiz, in best-of-five playoff games starting Monday.Doosan has advanced into the Korean Series every year since 2015 and clinched the championship title three times during that five-year period.