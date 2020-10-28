Visitor Log Mandatory for Restaurants, Cafes Larger than 150㎡

Photo : YONHAP News

New social distancing levels will be applied starting Saturday, requiring some restaurants and cafes to also compile electronic visitor logs.Senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said Friday that entry logs were mandatory for 12 high-risk facilities until now. But under revised distancing levels, they will be mandatory at nine types of facilities placed under intensified scrutiny by health officials.This includes eateries and coffee shops that are larger than 150 square meters in area, as well as clubs, bars and karaokes.These venues must keep visitor records using the QR code system.The government earlier announced a new five-tier distancing scheme to prepare for a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.Son said business establishments newly abiding by the rules will be given until early December to adjust to the new measures.He said the electronic visitor log is essential in tracing infections and asked for the public's cooperation.