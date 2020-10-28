Police Request Arrest Warrant for Child Porn Site Operator

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have requested an arrest warrant for Son Jong-woo, who operated one of the world's biggest child porn websites.The Seoul Central District Court will deliberate the request on Monday.Son's own father had filed charges against him for concealing criminal proceeds and forging private documents back in May to prevent his extradition to the United States.The 24-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison in an appeals trial last year on charges of producing and distributing obscene materials.He was scheduled to be released this April after serving time but that was delayed after the U.S. Department of Justice demanded his extradition.However, the Seoul High Court rejected the U.S. request citing possible setbacks to the investigation in Korea, and Son was freed from prison.The case related to the new charges filed by the father was handed to the police. Son reportedly acknowledged most of the allegations during questioning.