President Moon Jae-in has congratulated the 42nd anniversary of the founding of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC).In a letter delivered to an event in Seoul on Friday to mark the anniversary the next day, Moon praised the CFC’s assistance to the South Korean government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and thanked its personnel, including commander General Robert Abrams.Calling on the two allies to overcome together all the difficulties lying ahead as they have done so far, the president said “We go together!”In a speech during the celebration, CFC Deputy Commander Kim Seung-kyum stressed the command’s role in maintaining the alliance and joint defense posture to deter North Korean aggression and bring about lasting peace to the peninsula.The command was founded in 1977 following then-U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s declaration to withdraw U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula and has been considered a symbol of the durable alliance between the two nations.In accordance with the planned transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul, the CFC will be reorganized into a future command structure in which a South Korean four-star general will assume supreme command, assisted by a U.S. general.