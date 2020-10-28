Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo says he will immediately appeal Seoul High Court’s decision to uphold a lower court ruling that sentenced him to two years on opinion rigging charges.Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom on Friday, Kim said that only half of the truth has been revealed and that he will disclose the other half at the Supreme Court.In the ruling earlier in the day, the Seoul High Court upheld the verdict by the Seoul Central District Court in January of last year that the 52-year-old governor colluded with a blogger known as "Druking" to manipulate online opinion to assist President Moon Jae-in in the presidential polls ahead of the 2017 election.However, the appeals court found him not guilty of violating the election law, dismissing the lower court’s decision to hand him a ten-month sentence suspended for two years on the charge. Kim was suspected of offering a consul general post in Sendai, Japan for an associate of the blogger.Kim, a close aide to Moon and a major president hopeful from the ruling bloc, will lose his governorship if the top court sentences him to a prison term on opinion rigging charges or convicts him of an election law violation that results in one million won or more in fines.