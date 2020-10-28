Menu Content

Parties Split over Appeals Court Ruling on S. Gyeongsang Governor

Write: 2020-11-06 18:12:04Update: 2020-11-06 18:27:52

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties had mixed reactions to an appeals court ruling on South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo that upheld a two-year prison term against the 52-year-old ruling bloc hopeful for president on opinion rigging charges. 

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) spokesperson Kang Sun-woo expressed “strong regret” over the latest verdict in a media briefing on Friday, saying it makes no sense. 

In an apparent reference to the appeal court declaring him not guilty on another charge of election law violations, the DP spokesman argued that the court has taken a step closer to the truth but has yet to reach it fully and vowed the DP’s efforts to prove his innocence. 

Main opposition People Power Party spokesperson Bae June-young demanded Kim to apologize to the public and step down, while also urging the ruling party to apologize. 

Regarding the court’s flip-flop on the election violation charges, Bae said the ruling is hard to accept and hoped the court did not make a political decision.
