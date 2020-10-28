Japanese Ambassador: 'Conducive Environment' Needed for Japanese PM's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo’s top diplomatic envoy to Seoul says the right environment should be created for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to visit South Korea.During a forum in Jeju on Friday, Japan’s Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita was asked whether Suga will take part in a three-way summit that the South Korean government seeks to host with Japan and China this year.Tomita said no specific schedule on Suga’s part has yet been confirmed, but was quick to add that public sentiment in the two countries should be taken into account if a bilateral summit is arranged.The envoy stressed mutual efforts between the two countries so the two leaders will know how to respond to various questions harbored by their people, noting “environment conducive to dialogue should be created.”Tokyo had reportedly notified Seoul that Suga will not attend the trilateral summit unless Korea takes proper measures regarding a dispute over compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.