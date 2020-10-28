New COVID-19 Cases Back in Double Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea are back in the double digits for the first time in four days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 89 new cases were detected throughout Friday, raising the accumulated caseload to 27-thousand-284.Of the new cases, 72 are local transmissions including 34 in Seoul and 16 in Gyeonggi Province.Of the 17 new imported cases, six are South Koreans and eleven are foreign nationals.Eighty-nine more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, raising that total to 24-thousand-910.Close to 19-hundred patients are still being treated, of whom 53 are in critical condition.One more coronavirus death was reported, bringing the death toll to 477. The fatality rate stands at one-point-75 percent.