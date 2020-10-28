Local Council in Berlin Adopts Resolution Against Order to Take Down Statue

Photo : KBS News

A local council in Berlin has adopted a resolution calling on authorities to withdraw an order to remove a statue that commemorates victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.The latest move has increased the odds of the statue surviving its one year installation period through next August, and has also paved the way for talks of a permanent tribute.The local assembly of Mitte, a borough of Berlin, held a plenary session on Thursday and adopted a resolution calling for the statue of peace to remain as is.The statue was erected in late September but the Mitte district office issued an order last month for it to be taken down, after Japan protested the installation.However as criticism and protests of the decision to remove the statue grew in Berlin, including a legal challenge, the local office has taken a step back and postponed its previous order.