S. Korea, China Agree to Reduce Fishing in EEZs

Fifty fewer Chinese vessels will be permitted to fish in South Korea's exclusive economic zone next year.The two countries held a virtual meeting of their joint fisheries committee on Friday and reached an agreement on next year's operations.Under the deal, the number of boats allowed to fish in each other's EEZs will be reduced to 13-hundred-50 from this year's 14-hundred, down by 50 each.The reduction in Chinese fishing boats includes 32 drift net boats and ten bull trawlers which are known to cause friction with South Korean fishermen due to their huge hauls.The two sides also discussed measures to prevent illegal fishing by Chinese vessels in the East and West Sea near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean sea border.If South Korea's coast guard provides information on illegal Chinese operation, authorities in China have agreed to conduct inspections on those vessels when they return home.Both governments will also step up maritime patrols and clampdowns.