Moon's Advisor: Denuclearization of N. Korea Not Impossible

Photo : YONHAP News

Special advisor to President Moon Jae-in on foreign affairs and national security said Saturday that the denuclearization of North Korea is not easy, but not impossible.Moon Chung-in made the remark at the 15th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity under way in Jeju Island.He said if South Korea exerts efforts, engages in dialogue and gathers wisdom, a solution can emerge.The advisor said the North Korean nuclear issue should be addressed within the framework of the Seoul-Washington alliance and talks must also be held with China as well. He called Beijing a very important variable in resolving the nuclear issue.Moon said the Seoul government's stance is to cooperate with the U.S. but also consult with China.He also called for swiftly reopening inter-Korean relations, noting that North Korea is not coming to the dialogue table.