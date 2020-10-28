Moon's Advisor: Denuclearization of N. Korea Not Impossible

Special advisor to President Moon Jae-in on foreign affairs and national security said Saturday that the denuclearization of North Korea is not easy, but not impossible.
Moon Chung-in made the remark at the 15th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity under way in Jeju Island.
He said if South Korea exerts efforts, engages in dialogue and gathers wisdom, a solution can emerge.
The advisor said the North Korean nuclear issue should be addressed within the framework of the Seoul-Washington alliance and talks must also be held with China as well. He called Beijing a very important variable in resolving the nuclear issue.
Moon said the Seoul government's stance is to cooperate with the U.S. but also consult with China.
He also called for swiftly reopening inter-Korean relations, noting that North Korea is not coming to the dialogue table.