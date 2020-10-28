Trump's Chief of Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. media reports.According to Bloomberg, Meadows has told associates he has coronavirus, making him the latest in a string of outbreaks connected to the White House.The report said it wasn’t immediately clear when Meadows learned he had contracted the virus or whether he had developed symptoms. He reportedly informed a close circle of advisers after Tuesday’s presidential election.A Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected, according to sources familiar with the matter.CNN said the chief of staff traveled with President Trump on Sunday and Monday and has been around other staffers while potentially contagious.Trump recovered from the disease after testing positive in early October.