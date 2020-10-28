KDI: S. Korean Economy Faces Growing Downside Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

A state-run think tank has assessed that the South Korean economy faces growing downside risks amid a global resurgence of COVID-19.According to a monthly economic assessment report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI) on Sunday, the Korean economy shows a continued contraction, mainly in the service industry.It added that external economic conditions are worsening amid lockdowns in major European countries over a flare-up in coronavirus cases.The KDI said that the economic uncertainties appear to have increased as the lockdowns in Europe may lead to a rapid contraction in world trade volume.The think tank said in August that the economic sluggishness appears to be easing, but assessed that the sluggishness of economy would continue for the next three straight months.